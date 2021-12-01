Skip to main content
the postcard when you were apart. featuring a new poem by Arch Hades.
RAC and Andrés Reisinger team up once again after their initial collaboration on RAC's third studio album "BOY" and the record setting "Elephant Dreams" NFT series in late 2020. Their new project "YOU" is based around the idea of objects left behind from previous relationships - those small details that feel completely mundane but intensely personal. It's about how we tie our life experiences to these minute segments of our lives and how impossible it can feel to let something go that represents them - almost like proof that it happened. It's about what you hold on to simply because if you get rid of it, you're forced to move on. At the same time, while it's sad that it ended, you're still glad that it happened. "YOU" at it's core is about the objects that keep a distant memory alive. RAC is a Grammy award winning musician and Reisinger is an award winning designer at the forefront of the new digital art movement.
Contract Address

0x07bc...fdfb

Token ID

Token Standard

ERC-721

Blockchain

Ethereum

RAC x Reisinger Andrs
open_in_new

Handwritten Postcard (w/ Arch Hades) #65/100

Owned by nifty-gateway-omnibus
visibility
1 view
  • Listings
  • Sales
  • Bids
  • Transfers
Event
Price
From
To
Date
