Set up your wallet Once you’ve set up your wallet of choice, connect it to OpenSea by clicking the wallet icon in the top right corner. Learn about the wallets we support.

Create your collection Click My Collections and set up your collection. Add social links, a description, profile & banner images, and set a secondary sales fee.

Add your NFTs Upload your work (image, video, audio, or 3D art), add a title and description, and customize your NFTs with properties, stats, and unlockable content.